Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Does Mourinho know his best team?

Sports

December 8, 2018

Jose Mourinho is desperately casting around for solutions to the malaise at Old Trafford — but is all the chopping and changing hindering, rather than helping?

Manchester United have made a total of 46 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League so far this season, including seven changes on Wednesday against Arsenal — more than any other team in the competition

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand is concerned over the tinkering.“Something needs to be done,” Ferdinand said in his role as a pundit for BT Sport. “The common thing that we’ve seen with this team under Mourinho is changes every week — changes, changes, changes.

“That doesn’t bode well for me in terms of the players and for the team because you need to form relationships within a team and you can’t do that when there’s chopping and changing, week in and week out.”

