Rizwan vows to do his best if given chance

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Friday said that he will put in his best if he gets a chance during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa later this month.

“I am happy that I am back in the Pakistan side. If I get a chance I will try my best to live up to the expectations,” Rizwan told reporters here at the National Stadium.Rizwan was on Friday named in Pakistan’s Test squad for South Africa tour.

He played his only Test for Pakistan against New Zealand at Hamilton in November 2016. He played the last of his 25 One-day Internationals against Australia at Adelaide on January 26, 2017. He has also played ten T20 internationals for Pakistan, the last of which he played against England at Manchester on September 7, 2016.

Rizwan said that he loves to play in pressure situations. “I enjoy playing in pressure situation,” Rizwan said.He admitted that it was because of his poor performance that he was dropped from the national side.

“It’s a fact that I had not performed on the Australia tour and that’s why I was dropped. But now I will try to perform,” Rizwan added.He reiterated he had no competition with Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed and had great regard for him.

Rizwan said it will be a big moment for him if his side won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.“My colleagues congratulated me on my selection in Pakistan’s side for the South Africa tour today. And I will enjoy it a lot if I proceed to South Africa after winning the Emerging Teams Asia Cup title,” Rizwan wished.