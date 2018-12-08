No jobs

Each year, after studying hard for four years, fresh graduates receive the first shock of their lives: there are no jobs in the market. There are hundreds of students who have to accept low salary packages and positions that are way below their qualifications just because there are not enough options in the market. When the PTI was carrying out its election campaign, it vowed to create job opportunities for people. However, nothing worthwhile has been done to confront the challenge of rising unemployment.

While it is true that the first three months are not enough time to change a government’s performance, it was the PTI which claim that it has the well-thought-out plan to resolve the unemployment crisis. In today’s era of rising inflation, it is getting difficult for people to make both ends meet. Will the relevant authorities take notice of the situation?

Qasim Saeed

Rawalpindi