Conference on economy next week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) is scheduled to hold three days conference next week under main theme of Pakistan’s Economy: The Way Forward in which dozens of research papers will be presented on various sectors of the national economy.

A statement said after three days of discussions and deliberations from some of the leading intellectuals of the country and abroad, the conference shall conclude on December 14, 2018. The AGM and conference of PSDE is a regular event taking place since 1984 under the umbrella of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, the Pakistan’s premier think tank, policy research institute and degree awarding institute.