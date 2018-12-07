Ambassadors of S Arabia, Morocco and Somalia attend Make-A-Wish event

KARACHI: Make-A-wish Foundation Pakistan organized a wish granting ceremony wherein the wishes of 25 children suffering from life threatening illnesses were fulfilled. The event was attended by Ambassador of Morocco Mohammad Karmoune, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Ambassador of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi.

The ambassadors lauded the noble work of the foundation and appreciated the efforts of its founding president Ishtiaq Baig in granting the wishes of the ailing children, says a press release.

Founding President Ishtiaq Baig thanked the distinguish guests and said that the mission of the foundation was that no ailing child should leave this world without his/her wish fulfilled. Since its inception MAW has granted thousands of wishes of the children and many children were not among us today however children left with smile on their faces.