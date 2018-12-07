close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 7, 2018

Ambassadors of S Arabia, Morocco and Somalia attend Make-A-Wish event

National

December 7, 2018

KARACHI: Make-A-wish Foundation Pakistan organized a wish granting ceremony wherein the wishes of 25 children suffering from life threatening illnesses were fulfilled. The event was attended by Ambassador of Morocco Mohammad Karmoune, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Ambassador of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi.

The ambassadors lauded the noble work of the foundation and appreciated the efforts of its founding president Ishtiaq Baig in granting the wishes of the ailing children, says a press release.

Founding President Ishtiaq Baig thanked the distinguish guests and said that the mission of the foundation was that no ailing child should leave this world without his/her wish fulfilled. Since its inception MAW has granted thousands of wishes of the children and many children were not among us today however children left with smile on their faces.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan