Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Three children die of diphtheria

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

NOWSHERA: Three children, including one girl, have died while another 3 have been hospitalised due to an outbreak of diphtheria in Kallanjar neighborhood of Bahram Killay.

According to village nazim Irshad Khan, the dead included Haseebullah, Zulekha and Asif while Waqas, Faiza, and Wahab, all belonging to Kallanjar Payan neighborhood, were hospitalised at Qazi Medical Complex for treatment in an isolated ward.

There were reports that 13 more children had also been affected.

The contagious disease broke out in Bahram Killay a few days ago and has spread fast since then in children aged between eight and 15 years old.

