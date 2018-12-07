PML-N workers clash with police on Hamza's orders: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan alleged that the PML-N workers clashed with the police outside the accountability court in Lahore on the orders of Hamza Shahbaz but they failed in achieving their goal.

While talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, the minister said police tolerated the PML-N workers for 25 minutes with patience. He condemned the confrontation of the party workers with the police outside the accountability court.

He said the Sharif family is seeing gallows in Model Town case as a result of formation of new joint investigation team. The JIT will hold neutral investigations in Model Town incident, adding that its proceedings will be held in front of the people.

He said now the PML-N leadership has changed its policy and wants confrontation with the government. He said the PML-N wants to do politics on dead bodies.

To a question, Chohan said the attack on PTV was a complete preplanned conspiracy. He said the PTV and parliament attack cases are being heard by courts and they will decide the matter. He said the condition of former president Asif Ali Zardari is same like the palmists sitting on the roadside.