Workshop

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) in collaboration with King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and University of Health Sciences (UHS) conducted a workshop on “Medical Editing and Publications” in council room of KEMU. Shakirullah Jan, PMDC President, was the chief guest of the workshop while UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javaid Akram and FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aamer Zaman Khan were guest of honuor.

The PMDC president said, “Considering the prestigious and historical background of KEMU I wish to see it as a role model medical institute of the country, adding that, we will implement standardization in the curriculum and accreditation process.