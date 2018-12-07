Procedure for confiscated phones issued

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued procedure for clearance of confiscated mobile phones/devices and their registration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The FBR directed the customs authorities to compile list of confiscated mobiles with details of mobile phone type, brand, model, and international mobile equipment identity number, under customs general order (CGO No. 07 of 2018).

The customs collectorates were directed to send the information to PTA for technical evaluation/certification and their white listing in device identification registration blocking system. The FBR said the confiscated mobile phones/devices would be disposed off through open auction on issuance of certification of white listing.

Mobile phones/devices that could not be certified for white listing by the PTA would be destroyed.

Earlier, the FBR issued a separate order to regularise unregistered mobile phones, which entered into the country through personal baggage and through courier services.

PTA stopped services to unregistered devices from December 1. Mobile phones or devices that were active till November 30 have been allowed and registered with the phone numbers allotted by service providers.