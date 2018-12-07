Two minor siblings die in wall collapse

Two minors died on Thursday when a room built on the top of an apartment building on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road collapsed.

The deceased children were identified as 10-year-old Mohsin and his eight-year-old sister Zehra. The incident occurred within the limits of the Mobina Town police station. Upon receiving the information, rescue workers reached the site and shifted the children to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced them dead.

The father, Muhammad Fayyaz, told media persons that the family resided on the second storey of a four-storey apartment building. He added that the children were playing in a balcony when the wall and the ceiling of a structure on the roof of the building collapsed and fell on them.

Fayyaz said he was not present at the time of the incident, adding that his other two children were not hurt in the collapse. Police officials also reached the site and investigated the incident. They said they would register a case on the complaint of the family.