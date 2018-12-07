Say no to bribery

When we talk about corruption, we tend to ignore the rampant culture of bribery. In public sector organisations, people get their work done by paying money. Despite all out efforts to abstain from this menace and keeping in mind how actively NAB is performing, there are still a large number of public sector employees who ask for money.

It will not be wrong to say that these people consider it as their right to get bribe for the work they perform. The question is: Why high-ups do not take action against such officials? Punitive action is required at all levels without any exemption to get rid of the menace of corruption and bribery.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi