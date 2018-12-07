Harmful to health

A sin tax is levied or imposed on those products or goods that are considered harmful to human’s health. Many countries have taxed products like alcohol, tobacco, soft drinks, fast food and coffee to decrease their consumption. Following the announcement of sin tax on cigarettes on Tuesday (December 4), some social media activist took exception to the use of the word sin.

There should not be any exception on the sin tax because this term is internationally recognised and this type of tax is charged on goods that are injurious to human health. In order to curb excess consumption of harmful goods and to introduce new ways to increase government income, the government imposes this type of tax and there is nothing wrong in that.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad