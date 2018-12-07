Yasir breaks record but NZ in control after Williamson ton

ABU DHABI: It was supposed to be Yasir Shah’s big day. But even as the leg-spinner broke a major Test record, it was the pair of Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls, who put New Zealand in control on the fourth day of the third and final Test against Pakistan here at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.The early part of the morning belonged to Yasir who collected the one wicket he needed to become the fastest man to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket.