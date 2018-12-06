close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Gullu Butt hugs Qadri upon arrival at SC

Top Story

A
Agencies
December 6, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Gullu Butt, the well-known vandal from the Model Town incident hugged Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri as he arrived at the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday. Butt first shook hands with the PAT chief and then hugged him. Tahirul Qadri did not respond to Butt’s act who was then pulled back by security officials. Qadri had arrived at the Supreme Court for the hearing of the Model Town case. Butt, the infamous baton-wielding man was charged with vandalising vehicles and property during the violence in Model Town in 2014. He was sentenced to a prison term and released in 2017.

