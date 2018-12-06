close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Federal Sports Committee meets today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Sports Coordination Committee is to hold its first meeting at the Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday to discuss among other things the provincial sports system and policies.

The meeting that will be attended by all the provincial sports Minister would be chaired by Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). The agenda item also includes investment and incentivising sports at provincial level.The progress so far achieved on holding regional, provincial and National Games/Youth Games will also be focused in the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports