Federal Sports Committee meets today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Sports Coordination Committee is to hold its first meeting at the Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday to discuss among other things the provincial sports system and policies.

The meeting that will be attended by all the provincial sports Minister would be chaired by Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). The agenda item also includes investment and incentivising sports at provincial level.The progress so far achieved on holding regional, provincial and National Games/Youth Games will also be focused in the meeting.