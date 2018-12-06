Emerging Teams Asia Cup begins in Karachi today

LAHORE: Pakistan took another step towards the revival of international cricket on Thursday when it was announced that four teams will be in action at two different venues of Karachi on the inaugural day (December 6) of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Pakistan is hosting pool B teams that includes Pakistan, UAE, Bangladesh and Hong Kong for the event - which is co-hosted by Sri Lanka. Pakistan will take on Hong Kong at National Stadium while UAE will face Bangladesh at the Southend Club Ground on opening day.

Test Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan, who is leading Pakistan’s side, said that his team has eyes on the final of the tournament. “We have our eyes on the final in Colombo,” Rizwan told media in Karachi. “Teams like UAE, Hong Kong and Afghanistan can be dangerous as their emerging squads are not much different from the main team but we are confident of a good show here,” he said. He expressed his delight to be playing at home ground. “For long our home grounds were not actually ours but now steps are being taken and it’s good to be wearing green at home,” he said. Hong Kong captain Aizaz Khan said that his side has produced some good results recently and has the capacity to surprise any team.

“We have played some good cricket recently and we are looking forward to a good competition in Karachi,” Khan said. PCB has made foolproof security arrangements for the event which will continue will 9th December in Karachi as it sees the tournament as an opportunity to showcase its capability to host top-level cricket at its grounds.

And the arrangements has impressed Bangladesh captain Nurul Hassan who committed that to convey positive report back to his board. “It’s a nice place to play Cricket, I hope other teams also start touring Pakistan and I will also tell my board about the arrangements made here,” he said.