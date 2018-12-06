Hockey WC: Malaysia hold Pakistan to 1-1 draw

BHUBANESWAR: Malaysia came from behind to hold Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in crucial Hockey World Cup match on Wednesday.A brilliant penalty corner conversion five minutes from the final whistle helped Malaysia to hold Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in the Odisha. With this drawn game, both Malaysia and Pakistan lodged their first point each after two games. M Attique’s goal gave Pakistan lead.

Incidentally, the round two of pool matches which started with a drawn game between Canada and South Africa ended with a drawn game between two Asian giants. Twenty-three goals were scored in eight games of which five ended in draws.

Germany thrashed European heavyweights Netherlands 4-1 in a completely one-sided Pool D affair of the ongoing 2018 Hockey World Cup.After this thumping win, Germany topped Pool D charts with two wins from as many games and six points in their kitty, while the Netherlands are placed second with three points, followed by Pakistan and Malaysia. The two-time champions thus became the first team in this edition to earn direct qualification into the quarter-finals.

Mirco Pruijser drew first blood for the Dutch in the 13th minute. However, they failed to extend their lead as the Germans gradually started to dominate the proceedings from the second quarter onwards.

Germany’s Mathias Muller found the back of the net to bring his team back on level terms in the 30th minute. After a goalless third quarter, the fourth and final period saw Germany completely dominating their opponents as Lukas Windfeder’s powerful drag flick into the bottom right corner made the issue 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Two minutes later, Marco Miltkau extended Germany’s lead before Christopher Ruhr converted a penalty stroke in the 58th.