close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ at Viqar-un-Nisa College

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Rawalpindi : ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ was celebrated with great religious fervor and enthusiasm in Govt. Viqar-un- Nisa Postgraduate College for Women, Rawalpindi under the auspices of Islamic Studies

Department here on Wednesday.

The programme started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Ms. Arooba Zafar of B.A (Part-1) conducted the programme.

Students from different classes recited and read ‘Naats’ along with ‘Ahadis’ and ‘Hikayas’ which explicitly show their deep love and respect towards the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The blissful occasion ended with breathtaking ‘Dua’ performed by Maria Javaid and Ms. Mahjabeen respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad