‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ at Viqar-un-Nisa College

Rawalpindi : ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ was celebrated with great religious fervor and enthusiasm in Govt. Viqar-un- Nisa Postgraduate College for Women, Rawalpindi under the auspices of Islamic Studies

Department here on Wednesday.

The programme started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Ms. Arooba Zafar of B.A (Part-1) conducted the programme.

Students from different classes recited and read ‘Naats’ along with ‘Ahadis’ and ‘Hikayas’ which explicitly show their deep love and respect towards the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The blissful occasion ended with breathtaking ‘Dua’ performed by Maria Javaid and Ms. Mahjabeen respectively.