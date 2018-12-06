Protection against harassment at workplace

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq said that people must give respect to every element of the society, it is need of the hour to create awareness among masses regarding harassment laws. She that harassment is not just an action but it’s a behaviour that counts, we need to break taboo that what people will say, don’t compromise on self-respect and have faith in system, says a press release.

She was addressing on a Talk held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on the topic of “Harassment against women at Workplaces” as chief guest. NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam, Directors, heads of departments and large number of students attend the talk.

Federal Ombudsperson said that her department doesn’t look after women only but it caters all kind of harassment which can be male to woman, woman to male, male to male and woman to woman. Discrimination against employ also come under harassment. She gave past examples of renowned institutes and told the audience that how her office took strict action against them. She said that display of harassment rules in every organization is must and an inhouse harassment committee must be constitute in every organization to cate these cases. She applauded NUML for having both the requirements.

Rector NUML Major General (r) Zia ud Din Najam in his address said that it was time when people use to stare at women but now females have relax working environment for working.