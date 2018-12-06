14 SHOs warned for not controlling crime

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir while chairing a meeting has given final warning to 14 SHOs and issued show cause notice to one SHO of Cantt division for not controlling crime. SHOs will be removed while report against SDPOs will be sent to IG Punjab for not performing well.

SSP Operations Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz, SP Cantt Division Asif Ameen, all SDPOs and SHOs were present. The DIG Operations reviewed the action and strategy of Cantt division against anti-social elements. Factory Area SHO Imtiaz Husssain have been given show cause notice while SHO Defence A Muhammad Afzal, SHO Defence B Ali Abbas, SHO Defence C Muhammad Sibtain, SHO South Cantt, SHO North Cantt Javaid Siddique and SHO Sarwar Road Muhammad Sohail Akhter have been given the dead line of one week to improve their performance. Similarly SHO Mustafabad, SHO Ghaziabad Muhamamd Azeem, SHO Baghbanpura Shahzaib Khan, SHO Harbancepura Ijaz Ahmad, SHO Manawan Munir Ahmad, SHO Hayer Nasir Ali and SHO Hadiara Ghulam Asghar Tahir have been given last chance.

The DIG Operations, while addressing the meeting, has said none tasking of subordinates to curb crime shows the negligence of SHOs. He directed the DSPs to monitor the crackdown against proclaimed offenders personally.

Attendance of Police officials on biometric machines should be ensured. Grand operation should be launched against illegal weapons and action would be taken against those SHOs for not registering FIR of the applicant in Police station. Every DSP and SHO will be asked about arrested members of the gangs. Search and sweep operations in the area of every Police station should be well planned on secret information to maintain law and order situation. Security of foreigners especially Chinese should be monitored on daily basis. Non-completion of record and cleanliness of Police stations will not be tolerated, he concluded.

crackdown: Under the supervision of SP Civil Lines division, a crackdown against anti-social elements is continued in the division. Following tip-off, police has taken action against street criminals and burglary. The SP Civil Lines division has said that police have arrested 81 accused involved in street crime, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. 10 pistols and 43 bullets have been recovered from their procession. Police have recovered 32 bottles of liquor and more than three kg charas from drug peddlers.

Around 18,000 rupees have been recovered from gamblers. Seven accused have been booked for violation of one wheeling, aerial firing, rental and sound system act. Police have arrested seven accused of three gangs and recovered more than three lacs rupees. 61 DSPs transferred: Punjab IGP Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders for 61 DSPs.

