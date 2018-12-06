Strategy devised to develop backward areas: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Wednesday to review progress on development projects and public welfare schemes in detail. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that comprehensive strategy has been devised to develop remote and backward areas of the province.

The government’s development programme depicts equal development vision and the backward areas will also be made developed and prosperous because durable development helps to improve the quality of life of the common man. He said that timely completion of development schemes will help to benefit the general public. A regular monitoring system has been devised for public welfare schemes and I personally monitor the progress made on development schemes, the chief minister concluded.