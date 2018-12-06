close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
Cuban envoy calls on Punjab CM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: Cuban Ambassador Mr Gabriel Tiell Capote called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday.

On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral cooperation in healthcare and other sectors came under discussion. The Cuban ambassador also congratulated Usman Buzdar on taking over the post of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that we have come to power in the name of change and the government is fully committed to bring positive changes to the lives of common man. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken numerous unprecedented steps in a short span of time and the government is taking every possible step to provide qualitative facilities to the general public. We shall seek necessary cooperation from anywhere it is available, he added. The chief minister said that Cuba has made its health sector a role model and this system is an example of its kind.

