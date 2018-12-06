close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Eight power thieves held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

NOWSHERA: The officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) arrested eight electricity thieves during operation in Pir Sabaq area on Wednesday. Official sources said following directives of Pesco CE Dr Amjad Khan, SDO Shahid Ali along with the police launched an operation in Banaras Koroona, Koocha Dheri and others areas and arrested eight power thieves.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan