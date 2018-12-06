Eight power thieves held

NOWSHERA: The officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) arrested eight electricity thieves during operation in Pir Sabaq area on Wednesday. Official sources said following directives of Pesco CE Dr Amjad Khan, SDO Shahid Ali along with the police launched an operation in Banaras Koroona, Koocha Dheri and others areas and arrested eight power thieves.