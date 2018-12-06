Punjab PA for steps to protect farmers’ rights

LAHORE: Legislators in Punjab Assembly called for concrete steps to protect farmers of the province from exploitation at the hands of mill owners and other elements.

In the debate over sugarcane growers issues, the MPAs voiced serious concern over the mill mafia that has its representation at every forum including the assemblies, cabinets. The members of the House also called for setting up Agriculture Commission in Punjab to safeguard the rights of the farmers.

Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, PML-N MPA while participating in the debate over the issue said that there was dire need to protect agricultural research in Punjab. Citing a recent example, he said he himself had sent a seed for research to Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and despite offering fee and fulfilling all requirements, till date, after the passage of two months there had been no result.

He said for pest scouting, there had been one Pest Scouting Officer in one Tehsil that covered an area of thousands of acres which was totally in sufficient. Leghari said if mistakes were done in past, it was the duty of the present government not to repeat them. Regarding the sugar cane growers issues, he said this industry was controlled by powerful elements who never allowed anything going against their interests.

He said the Sugar Mills Industry representation was seen everywhere on powerful forums, even like t he cabinets. There was no need of Sugar Mills Association as their members were present in the cabinets. Other members who participated in the debate included Ch Zaheer-ud-Din, Malik Mohammed Ahmed and others.