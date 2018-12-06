PM, Bill Gates hold telephonic discussion for 30 minutes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates spoke on phone for over 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Bill Gates congratulated Imran Khan on his election as prime minister. Imran Khan and Bill Gates discussed Pakistan’s desire for technological transfer, investment opportunities, economics and the country’s efforts to eradicate polio.

Gates assured the prime minister of aiding Pakistani in technological advancement and said he would visit the country. He praised steps Pakistan has taken for the eradication of polio. The conversation follows Imran Khan’s proposal to eradicate poverty from the country with the help of poultry. In 2016, Gates had also spoken on why chickens are the ultimate solution to poverty.