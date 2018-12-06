Future of Pakistan and Afghanistan combined: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the future of Pakistan and Afghanistan is combined and it is imperative for both the countries to work together for achieving lasting peace. The minister underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation among Pakistan, China and Afghanistan for peace, connectivity, mutual development and economic prosperity.

He was addressing a ceremony to distribute books, school bags, stationary and items of winter clothing among 200 Afghan refugee children here. The minister highlighted the generous hospitality extended by the people of Pakistan to their Afghan brothers and sisters during the last four decades. He stated that Pakistan ensured education facilities to the Afghan refugees at par with its own citizens and will continue to invest in the education of refugee children as it is the real investment for a prosperous future of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is focussing on border management to strop terrorism. On the occasion, Ambassador of China Yao Jing appreciated Pakistan’s continued hospitality to millions of Afghan refugees and expressed his country’s desire to work for expanding trilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Afghan Charge’d'Affaires thanked Pakistan for hosting the Afghan refugees for almost four decades and stated that the trilateral cooperation will contribute towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.