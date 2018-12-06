NBP, Army record wins in PPFL

KARACHI: Basit Ali’s second-half goal enabled National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to pull off their sixth win of the season when they edged past strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Basit landed the winner in the 65th minute to give NBP lead which they maintained till the final whistle despite some solid moves from the SSGC’s frontline.The win took NBP to 23 points from 16 outings.“We are now in a good position and have the chance to finish at a good place,” NBP coach Nasir Ismail told ‘The News’.

He said the boys played extremely well.“It was a hard-fought game but I will give more marks to my boys who withstood pressure before recording a narrow win,” he added.The loss left SSGC with 26 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, in another outing at the same venue, former two-time winners Army defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 2-1, their seventh win of the season which took them to 28 points from 16 matches.

Mohammad Mujahid gave PAF the lead in the 23rd minute. However, Army equalised in the 27th minute through Zul Hasnain before Mohammad Mateen landed the winner for them in the 81st minute. The loss left PAF with 30 points from 16 outings.

At KPT Stadium, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) overpowered Chaman’s Muslim FC 2-1 to take their points tally to 18 from 16 matches.Mohammad Waheed emerged as a hero for PCAA as he landed a couple of goals, scoring in the 36th and 46th minutes to put his side in a strong position. Muslim FC reduced the deficit in the 78th minute when Siraj struck for them.

Muslim FC are reeling on 15 points from 16 outings.In another crucial encounter at the same venue, former four-time champions WAPDA defeated Afghan FC 1-0 with Ahmed Faheem scoring the winner in the 84th minte.WAPDA moved to 29 points from 16 matches. Afghan FC are gasping on 16 points from as many matches.