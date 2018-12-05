Dengue virus detected in two more patients

FAISALABAD: Two more dengue patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Allied Hospital here on Tuesday. Sanam of Narwala Road, Faisalabad, and Yasmin of Samundri have been detected with dengue virus.

Earlier, 22 dengue patients had been admitted out of whom 11 belonged to Faisalabad and the remaining to other places.

Dr Masooma Sardar, in-charge of the hospital’s isolation ward, said that extreme care was being given to the dengue patients.

mechanic commits suicide: A young motor mechanic of Kartarwala committed suicide on Tuesday. Faisal Ramzan exchanged harsh words with his family members and swallowed poisonous pills near Abdullah Bridge.

ASSUMES CHARGE: Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf Ojhla Tuesday took charge of the District and Session Judge of Faisalabad. Earlier, he served as judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Consumers Court and the Banking Court in Faisalabad.

WOMAN DIES: A married woman died in a road accident on Tuesday. Abida Perveen suffered injuries when a speeding motorcyclist hit her when she was crossing a road near Mandi turn-about on Samundri Road. She died on way to hospital.