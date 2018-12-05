close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
Agencies
December 5, 2018

Stokes, Hales face disciplinary action

Sports

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will attend a Cricket Discipline Commission on Wednesday and Friday this week to learn whether they will be handed any further punishment for their involvement in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

The altercation resulted in Stokes being charged with affray although he was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court in July, having been forced to miss the second Test against India at Lord’s to attend. Stokes maintained he was acting in self-defence and Hales, despite being seen kicking a man who was lying on the ground in a video of the incident, was not charged by police for his involvement.

