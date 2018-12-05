close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Dowry demands

Newspost

December 5, 2018

Incidents of murder over dowry are unfortunately quite common in our country. Parents usually give a hefty dowry to their daughter on her marriage. It is getting increasingly difficult to fight against these ancient customs that usually leave parents neck-deep in debt. The problem is not limited to a certain class. Women who belong to the upper class also have to deal with the taunts and dowry demands of their in-laws.

Many laws have been passed making dowry demands a punishable crime but the authorities concerned haven’t taken any steps to implement these laws effectively. We need to do a lot to fight against these old customs.

Mahrukh Rizwan

Karachi

