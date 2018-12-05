tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Incidents of murder over dowry are unfortunately quite common in our country. Parents usually give a hefty dowry to their daughter on her marriage. It is getting increasingly difficult to fight against these ancient customs that usually leave parents neck-deep in debt. The problem is not limited to a certain class. Women who belong to the upper class also have to deal with the taunts and dowry demands of their in-laws.
Many laws have been passed making dowry demands a punishable crime but the authorities concerned haven’t taken any steps to implement these laws effectively. We need to do a lot to fight against these old customs.
Mahrukh Rizwan
Karachi
Mahrukh Rizwan
Karachi