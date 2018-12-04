CJP questions claims of KP transforming into heaven

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday, while hearing a suo motu case on disposal of medical waste from public hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioned on what basis it is said that the province has been “transformed into heaven”.

The court sought a comprehensive report from the provincial government over the provision of medical facilities in public sector hospitals as well as details pertaining to installing incinerators for disposing of medical waste.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case. Justice Saqib Nisar observed that being in power the provincial government has not yet been able to take effective measures for developing a proper mechanism for installing incinerators in the hospitals for disposal of medical waste.

In April, the chief justice while heading a three-member bench at the Peshawar Registry while conducting hearing into suo motu cases about lack of health, education facilities and provision of clean drinking water had expressed surprise over the claims of the provincial government to bring about a revolution in these sectors in its five-year term.

The Chief Justice had observed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government has made a lot of claims about its performance, but the change is not visible. The bench had directed the provincial government to submit detailed replies about provision of clean drinking water, improvement in education and health sectors, population control and hospitals waste dumping.

On Monday, the provincial secretary health informed the court that 63 public sector hospitals in the province create over 4,000 kilogrammes of waste every day, but the province has the capacity to dispose of some 3,693 kilogram of medical waste. Similarly, he submitted that 158 private hospitals create 860kg waste of which 532 kg is disposed of.

The secretary health said that in order to dispose of medical waste of all the government-run hospitals, the provincial government has allocated Rs200 million for installing more incinerators and the task in this respect will be completed by 2019.

The provincial health secretary submitted that in pursuance of the court’s last order, the provincial government has started implementing its orders in letter and spirit, adding that hospitals, failing to take effective measures for disposing of the waste are being fined.

Meanwhile, the chief justice observed that still the condition mental of hospitals in KP is pathetic, lacking adequate facilities, adding that mentally retarded patients are treated like animals.