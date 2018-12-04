Crucial Lahore Open Polo match today

LAHORE: PBG/Remounts will vie against FG Polo team in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 crucial match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground Tuesday. According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, the club’s polo season has been moving towards its peak. “High quality polo is being witnessed during the eight-goal events and more enthralling and exciting polo contests can be expected in the upcoming events. I hope the final of this historical event will provide them ample opportunities to the spectators to witness action-packed polo.”