close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Crucial Lahore Open Polo match today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

LAHORE: PBG/Remounts will vie against FG Polo team in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 crucial match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground Tuesday. According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, the club’s polo season has been moving towards its peak. “High quality polo is being witnessed during the eight-goal events and more enthralling and exciting polo contests can be expected in the upcoming events. I hope the final of this historical event will provide them ample opportunities to the spectators to witness action-packed polo.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports