Siraj urges long-term planning to resolve issues

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers that without long -term planning the country could not be steered out of the present crises, adding that services of every talented person should be utilised for the cause.

There is no dearth of resources in the country but the leadership lacks vision and proper panning which multiplied the problems, he said addressing JI central Planning Committee at Mansoorah on Monday.

He warned that now the masses could not be mislead through catchy slogans and tall promises for long. Sirajul Haq said as Pakistan was an ideological state, its progress and prosperity depended on the implementation of the ideology upon which it was secured. He said in the elections, only the faces changed but the policies remained the same.

Therefore, he said, a long term planning was essential. These plans should not be abandoned with the change of government as it implied waste of huge resources besides precious time. Sirajul Haq reminded the JI planning committee members that upbringing and education of every individual of the country on Islamic lines was essential for bringing about an Islamic revolution. Therefore, every individual must be acquainted with basic Islamic teachings and made to abide by them.

He said that the reformation of the institutions was possible only through the reformat ion of the people. Head of JI Planning committee, Rashid Nasem, said the committee had been regularly preparing annual as well as five year plans and the progress on the plans was continuously monitored.

He said that the JI had already prepared plans for year 2028 which provided solution to all problems being faced by the common man. He pointed out that the role of each and section of society especially the women and the youth was highly important for the Islamic revolution.