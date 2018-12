Anti-encroachment drive continues in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: An anti-encroachment operation continued in three major cities of the country including federal capital Islamabad and its suburban areas, Karachi and Lahore on Monday.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration had issued notices to residents of buildings constructed illegally on the state land for voluntarily vacating them. Upon expiry of the deadline, the Enforcement Directorate of the CDA carried out anti-encroachment operation in Mauza Kurri, Mauza Rehara, Mauza Blagh, Mauza Maloot and eight kilometres area on both sides of the Kuri Road.

During this operation, 144 rooms, 60 shops, nine containers, eight construction material stalls, 11 hotels, seven marble stalls, two block factories, two marble factories, two nurseries and four service stations were demolished.

In Karachi, the anti-encroachment drive entered its 29th day on Monday with encroachments removed from the narrow lanes of Jodia Bazaar and Juna Market in the old city area. The drive was started by the KMC on an order of the Supreme Court (SC). Supervising the operation on Monday, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman said it was difficult to carry out such an operation in Jodia Bazaar and Juna Market as heavy machinery could not easily enter the narrow lanes of the markets.

Several extended sheds, steel structures and cement blocks were removed and all footpaths in the markets were cleared, Dr Rehman said. The anti-encroachment teams were assisted by law-enforcement agencies and they did not face any resistance during the operation.Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani met traders and assured them that displaced shopkeepers would be provided alternative land to carry out commercial activities.

In Lahore, the district administration Lahore has demolished nine shops along with demolition of sheds, ramps, walls and others on Monday morning in anti-encroachment operation in main bazaar, Manga Mandi. It also retrieved 60 kanals of state land worth millions from Mauza Jhuggian.

Nine shops were demolished, illegally contracted by shopkeepers in main bazaar, Manga Mandi. As many as 300 ramps, walls, sheds and others were also demolished with heavy machineries. Similarly, AC Raiwind has also retrieved 60 kanals state land form village Jhuggian. The retrieved land in both operations is estimated worth Rs1.5 billions.

On the other hand, the district administration has also conducted anti-encroachment operation is Shah Alam Market. Until the filing of report operation was going on. DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed said that anti-encroachment operation had been going on impartially in Lahore.