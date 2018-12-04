Nepalese envoy stresses direct flights

KARACHI: Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari termed ties between Pakistan and Nepal as “excellent”, and stressed the need to initiate direct flights between the two countries, which would surely bring the people and business communities closer to each other, a statement said on Monday.

It will also help promote trade and tourism opportunities available in the two countries, she said. Speaking during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the ambassador said to improve trade and investment relations between the two countries, there was a need to identify the potential sectors in both the countries, whereas the business and industrial community of Karachi could look into the possibility of exporting surgical, pharmaceutical, textiles, leather products, gems and jewellery, lawn fabrics, fruits, vegetables and agricultural products, particularly dates, which are not being produced in Nepal.

Adhikari advised the business community of Karachi to visit Nepal with a view to further explore opportunities of enhancing trade ties with their counterparts, as there was a huge potential to improve the existing trade ties between the two countries.