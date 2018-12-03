ITF Futures Tennis begins today

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Korean Cheong-Eui Kim, who is ranked No 375 on the International Tennis Federation ranking list, will open his ITF Futures Tennis I campaign against Russian Dmitry Myagkov at the DA PTF Complex today (Monday).

Majority of top Pakistani players have made it to the main round courtesy to their last circuit points.

Following players have been given wild card by PTF for men’s singles main draw: Heera Ashiq, Yusaf Khalil, Muhammad Shoaib and Mudassir Murtaza.

Men’s doubles: Abdaal Haider/Barkat Khan; Muhammad Abid/Muhammad Wagas Malik; Mudassir Murtaza/Heera Ashiq.

Monday’s matches: Men’s single first round: Antoine Damiens (Fra) v Muhammad Abid (Pak); Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) v Dmitry Myagkov (Rus); Michal Wozniak (Pol) v Yousaf Khalil (Pak); Alexis Canter (Gbr) v Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR); Heera Ashiq (Pak) v Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita).