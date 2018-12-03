close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
Agencies
December 3, 2018

Linking my statement to Sikhs misleading act: Qureshi

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the remarks of his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said dragging his comment towards "Sikh sentiments" was a deliberate attempt to misrepresent and mislead. In a tweet, the foreign minister said what he had said was strictly with reference to the bilateral interaction with the Indian government. “We have deep respect for Sikh sentiments & no amount of distortions or controversies would change it,” he remarked. “In deference to the long-standing desires of our Sikh brethren, Pakistan decided to open the Kartarpur Corridor. We have taken this historic initiative in good faith and will carry it forward in good faith,” the foreign minister added.

