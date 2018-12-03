Govt using technology for socio-economic development

Islamabad : Federal Minister for IT, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi briefed about Ministry of IT’s achievements during first 100 days of Government, that include over 70 high impact initiatives, ranging from policy interventions to people development initiatives, in sight with Government’s big agenda of using the lever of technology for the socio economic development of people, says a press release.

He stated, “On broad front of Governance and Structural reforms, Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom, having representation from public and private sector experts, has been notified to boost the sector growth for employment generation. To bring in efficiency and effectiveness as part of digital transformation drive, process of rolling-out the e-Office suite all across the Federal Government is in active stage of implementation. In this regard, detailed recommendations to the Prime Minister’s task force on “Civil structure Reforms and austerity”, have also been furnished. Besides, Central Procurement plan for e-readiness of the entire Federal Ministries/Divisions has been approved by the Federal Cabinet. Alongside, to provide an automated mechanism for receiving feedback and complaints from expatriate Pakistanis “Call Sarzameen” portal for Overseas Pakistanis and online “NGO registration system” has also been launched”.