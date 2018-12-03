FDE imposes visiting restrictions

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has imposed visiting restrictions asking staff members not to allow visitors in their offices 'unnecessarily'.

The FDE overseen by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training regulates all government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

A circular issued by the FDE deputy director (coordination) after the approval of the director (administration), work at different wings of the directorate suffers due to non-observance of visiting hours by the visitors and therefore, all concerned should follow these hours with an immediate effect.

According to the specified visiting hours, the general public is allowed to visit the relevant FDE officials from 11am to 1pm between Monday and Thursday and from 11am to 12:30pm on Friday, while the employees of educational institutions can visit the FDE offices from 2pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Also, the FDE said in order to avoid necessary visits and requests for the resolution of the people's grievances, either written complaints should be dropped at the R&I section or FDE toll-free helpline i.e. 080076377 should be used.