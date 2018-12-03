Expensive petrol

The government has recently reduced the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre. When the PTI was in the opposition, PTI leader Asad Umar had said that the government was imposing high taxes on petrol. He said that when his party will come into power, they will bring the price of petrol down by at least 50 percent.

However, instead of reducing petrol prices, the party has comfortably increased petrol rates. Globally, there is a crunch in petrol prices. But in Pakistan, it is turning into a luxury item. It’s time the government took notice of the rising inflation and at least bring down the prices of essential items.

Azhar Liaqat

Islamabad