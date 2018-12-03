close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 3, 2018

Expensive petrol

Newspost

December 3, 2018

The government has recently reduced the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre. When the PTI was in the opposition, PTI leader Asad Umar had said that the government was imposing high taxes on petrol. He said that when his party will come into power, they will bring the price of petrol down by at least 50 percent.

However, instead of reducing petrol prices, the party has comfortably increased petrol rates. Globally, there is a crunch in petrol prices. But in Pakistan, it is turning into a luxury item. It’s time the government took notice of the rising inflation and at least bring down the prices of essential items.

Azhar Liaqat

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost