Not a drop to drink

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the shortage of water in Karachi. Even though a lot has been said about Karachi’s water crisis, it is disappointing that no competent authority has taken any steps to deal with the problem in a timely manner. Residents of Karachi had high hopes from the PTI and were looking forwards to the federal government’s timely action against the tanker mafia that have deprived Karachi’s residents of clean drinking water. The chief justice of Pakistan has also expressed concerns over the city’s water crisis. It is time the relevant authorities took serious steps to resolve the problem.

Minhaj Razi

Karachi