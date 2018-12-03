Man shot dead in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident in the limits of Basiakhel Police Station, police said on Sunday. They said Hizbullah and Khalid were on the way in Nasruddin locality when gunmen fired at them. As a result, Hizbullah was killed instantly while Khalid sustained injuries. The police registered the case and launched investigation.
