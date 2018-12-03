High achievers ceremony: ‘Faith, knowledge never betray you’

Islamabad: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan advised students to take pride in their identity as a Pakistani and in their culture, language and national dress if they want to develop as a great nation.

He was speaking at the High Achievers 2018 ceremony of City School Islamabad Campus. He said that after faith, knowledge is the only source which never betrays you. “If you have knowledge and you are ready to work hard, no one can stop you from progressing.”

He urged students to work for the country in whatever field they opt to go in future. “You are the future of this country. You will represent Pakistan wherever you go. So skill yourself to take the responsibility in the best manner,” he said.

It was a great moment of pride for students and parents as they lined up to receive their award from the minister. Over 500 people including parents, school management and teachers attended the ceremony.

For school administration, the students proved the age old adage that that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends, if they have necessary drive and passion. “The role of school too plays an important role in ensuring that such expectations are inculcated from the very beginning and consistently ingrained, in order to motivate young minds towards the quest for excellence,” said Regional Director City Schools Sarfraz Ajmal.

He encouraged students to give time to their families and learn social skills as at the no success is satisfying enough if they fail to contribute positively towards their basic relationships and the society. He congratulated students, teachers, parents and the school administration for their effort and hard work.

Among the distinction holders were Sabeeh Ahmed Khan for first place in North Pakistan for Best across 5 Cambridge International AS level, Ayesha Ayaz for top in North Pakistan Sociology in Cambridge O Levels, Laiba Qaiser for top in North Pakistan in Business Studies, Cambridge O Levels and Ahsan Afaq for top in North Pakistan in Physics Cambridge O Levels. The event which started with the recitation of holy Qura’an and national anthem, featured a colorful and vibrant ambience displaying the accomplishment and educational journey of the students, personified with presentations, video and pictures.

Teachers are the ones who sow the seeds of learning and hold the power to either make or break a child. Therefore, certificates of appreciation were distributed among 50 faculty members to acknowledge their part in the students’ success.

The event was also attended by Country Director, Cambridge Assessment International Examinations (CAIE) Uzma Yousaf Zaka. In her vote of thanks, Principal City School Afia Shah congratulated the students and the parents. The ceremony concluded with distribution of certificates amongst the students.