Chinese varsity offers 10 scholarships to GIK Institute

SWABI: Two representatives of Shenyang Aerospace University, China, have offered 10 scholarships to Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology students in Shenyang Aerospace University from the next academic year.

The two visiting Chinese professors, Richard Chen, secretary-general of Liaoning Provincial Education Association for International Exchange and Pan Qibo and Kang Tong Tao visited the GIK Institute on Sunday.

They held talks with Engr Jehangir Bashar, Rector, GIK Institute, Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Pro-Rector (Academics) and Ahsan Basir Sheikh, Pro-Rector (Administration and Finance), Deans and Heads of Departments in the Faculty of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering and Faculty of Mechanical Engineering.

The rector recalled that he, along with the Executive Director, SOPREST (Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan), had visited Shenyang Aerospace University last August where the Rector and the President, Shenyang Aerospace, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration in joint research, exchange of students and faculty and other academic activities.

Richard Chen explained that the scholarship would cover the students admission and tuition fee, traveling charges and accommodation. In the Faculty of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering, Dean of the Faculty, Prof Dr Ashraf Ali and Prof Dr Javed Rabbani Khan, Head of Department of Chemical Engineering, briefed the visitors

in separate presentations about recent research projects, laboratories, faculty members, courses offered to the students, research achievements, future plans and various other academic activities.

Similarly, in the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Dean of the Faculty, Prof Dr S. M. Ahmad also gave a detailed presentation and spoke about numerous activities. The Chinese delegation in a brief presentation showed that how Shenyang Aerospace University plays a role in manufacturing fighter aircraft.