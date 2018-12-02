Tauseef Club win festival match

LAHORE: Tauseef Club won a festival match against Albilal Cricket Club by 4 wickets in Practice match played at Township Albilal Ground. Fine all round performance by Anwer Kamal and good bowling by Zafar Iqbal were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Albilal Club 219 all out in 35.1 overs (Atif 36, Saud 30, Naeem 24, Ali 33, Faryal 14, Haris 15, Sheroz 11, Anwer Kamal 3/16, Zafar Iqbal 3/31, Faqeer Hussain 2/34, Tauqeer Khan 2/58).

Tauseef Club 220/6 in 37.1 overs (M Ahmed 27, Idrees Ahmed 36, Ali Amjad 31, M Usman 17, Hussain Raza 33, Faqeer Hussain 26, Anwer Kamal 13(no), Atif 2/31, Haris 2/41, Yasir 2/21).