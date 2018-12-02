Tauseef Club win festival match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Tauseef Club won a festival match against Albilal Cricket Club by 4 wickets in Practice match played at Township Albilal Ground. Fine all round performance by Anwer Kamal and good bowling by Zafar Iqbal were the main feature of the match.
Scores: Albilal Club 219 all out in 35.1 overs (Atif 36, Saud 30, Naeem 24, Ali 33, Faryal 14, Haris 15, Sheroz 11, Anwer Kamal 3/16, Zafar Iqbal 3/31, Faqeer Hussain 2/34, Tauqeer Khan 2/58).
Tauseef Club 220/6 in 37.1 overs (M Ahmed 27, Idrees Ahmed 36, Ali Amjad 31, M Usman 17, Hussain Raza 33, Faqeer Hussain 26, Anwer Kamal 13(no), Atif 2/31, Haris 2/41, Yasir 2/21).
LAHORE: Tauseef Club won a festival match against Albilal Cricket Club by 4 wickets in Practice match played at Township Albilal Ground. Fine all round performance by Anwer Kamal and good bowling by Zafar Iqbal were the main feature of the match.
Scores: Albilal Club 219 all out in 35.1 overs (Atif 36, Saud 30, Naeem 24, Ali 33, Faryal 14, Haris 15, Sheroz 11, Anwer Kamal 3/16, Zafar Iqbal 3/31, Faqeer Hussain 2/34, Tauqeer Khan 2/58).
Tauseef Club 220/6 in 37.1 overs (M Ahmed 27, Idrees Ahmed 36, Ali Amjad 31, M Usman 17, Hussain Raza 33, Faqeer Hussain 26, Anwer Kamal 13(no), Atif 2/31, Haris 2/41, Yasir 2/21).