Bushra Bibi visits shelter home

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Begum visited a shelter home here on Saturday.

According to Geo News, she was accompanied by her friend Farah Khan. She directed the authorities to complete work of the shelter home at the earliest. She said all facilities, including proper meal should be provided to the homeless. Bushra Bibi also visited Data Darbar. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation of a shelter home near the Lahore Railway Station.

It is expected to provide roof to 100 homeless people in the city. Similar, shelter homes will also be built in Badami Bagh, Thokar Niaz Baig and Data Darbar areas of the city.