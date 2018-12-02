Deadly fighting erupts in Yemen’s Hodeida

DUBAI: Renewed violence in Yemen’s vital port city of Hodeida has left 10 fighters dead, despite a UN push for peace talks, an official and medical sources told AFP on Saturday.

An official with pro-government forces said fighting erupted in the east and south of the Red Sea city on Friday, while Huthi rebels on their television channel referred to an exchange of tank fire.

Intermittent clashes continued on Saturday, Hodeida residents told AFP by phone.

The violence follows a visit to the city last month by UN envoy Martin Griffiths to press for talks aimed at ending the war which has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Hodeida port is held by the Huthis and serves as the entry point for nearly all of the country’s imports and humanitarian aid.

A Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally-recognised government launched an assault to take Hodeida in June, but its forces had largely suspended the offensive amid intense diplomatic efforts.

Medical sources on Saturday confirmed the bodies of eight rebels had been transferred to hospitals.

Two fighters with pro-government forces were also killed, according to a medical source at a hospital in an area held by the loyalists.

In a further sign of renewed tensions, Saudi Arabia said the Huthis launched a "military projectile" which hit a house in the kingdom.