Countrywide rally of vintage cars flagged off from Governor House

Enthusiasts for vintage cars were delighted on Saturday as a vast array of such cars was featured at the start of the ninth annual rally of the Vintage & Classic Car Club of Pakistan (VCCCP).

The rally, which is to travel across the country, was flagged off from Governor House by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The glittering and colourful line-up of vintage and classic cars on display included the two most historical cars in the collection of the club.

One of them is a 1947 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Hooper which was delivered to the first governor general of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as a gift from the monarch of Great Britain, which remained in his use until his death, and the other is a 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost which was used on August 14, 1947 to bring Quaid-e-Azam and Lord Louis Mountbatten to Quaid-e-Azam’s oath taking ceremony as the governor general of Pakistan.

Other cars which are participating in the rally include a 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, 1960 MGA, 1954 Austin Healey 100, 1960 Chevrolet Impala, 1955 Ford Thunderbird , 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback, 1983 Mercedes 280 SLC , 1958 Chevrolet Corvette and more.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the exhibition of the vintage cars had been organised with the intention to educate children and youth about cars of yesteryears as they formed a significant part of Pakistan’s history.

Mohsin Ikram , VCCCP founder and chairman, said the club had been holding exhibitions and rallies across Pakistan for the last 15 years. He added that apart from pursuing their hobby, the club members wanted to project a softer image of the country worldwide.

Ikram said there were around 40 cars in the rally and this was the first time that such an ensemble of vintage cars would be taken to all the four provinces of the country.

United States Consul General JoAnne Wagner also attended the ceremony and appreciated the efforts of the organisers.