Sun Dec 02, 2018
December 2, 2018

IMC holds career day activity

Business

December 2, 2018

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) held a career day drive activity with Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) students / graduates (auto & diesel) at St Patrick’s Institute of Science and Technology, a statement said on Saturday.

T-TEP is Toyota global’s programme started in 1970's under which Toyota Motor Corporation supports its worldwide distributors to train and develop human resource in their local community by establishing a long-term affiliation with the running vocational institutes, it added.

Following the suit, IMC is running T-TEP in Pakistan to train youth and manpower. So far, IMC has provided financial support of more than Rs74.6 million to four T-TEP institutes in terms of trainings, tools and equipment and other development activities, the statement added.

