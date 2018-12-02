IMC holds career day activity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) held a career day drive activity with Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) students / graduates (auto & diesel) at St Patrick’s Institute of Science and Technology, a statement said on Saturday.
T-TEP is Toyota global’s programme started in 1970's under which Toyota Motor Corporation supports its worldwide distributors to train and develop human resource in their local community by establishing a long-term affiliation with the running vocational institutes, it added.
Following the suit, IMC is running T-TEP in Pakistan to train youth and manpower. So far, IMC has provided financial support of more than Rs74.6 million to four T-TEP institutes in terms of trainings, tools and equipment and other development activities, the statement added.
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) held a career day drive activity with Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) students / graduates (auto & diesel) at St Patrick’s Institute of Science and Technology, a statement said on Saturday.
T-TEP is Toyota global’s programme started in 1970's under which Toyota Motor Corporation supports its worldwide distributors to train and develop human resource in their local community by establishing a long-term affiliation with the running vocational institutes, it added.
Following the suit, IMC is running T-TEP in Pakistan to train youth and manpower. So far, IMC has provided financial support of more than Rs74.6 million to four T-TEP institutes in terms of trainings, tools and equipment and other development activities, the statement added.