Police fail to arrest thief despite CCTV footage

GUJRANWALA: A thief stole cash and valuables from a sanitary showroom near Gujranwala Bus Stand on Friday. Despite the availability of the CCTV footage, police have allegedly failed to trace the accused. Reportedly, the CCTV footage showed that a thief broke into the showroom and stole Rs0.5 million cash and various sanitary fittings and fled. The showroom owner gave the CCTV footage of the incident to Model Town Police which clearly revealed the thief’s face but police have still failed to trace the accused.

German technicians start repair of MRI machine: German technicians Friday reached the DHQ hospital for repair of MRI machine. The DHQ hospital administration had purchased an MRI machine last year with the guarantee of five years repair.

Two weeks back, the machine got malfunctioned due to a technical fault. On the complaint of MS DHQ hospital, two engineers of the company reached here and started the repair work. MS Dr Sohail Butt said that the machine will be functional within the next few days.